Bears Vs. Ravens Live Stream: Watch 2018 Hall Of Fame Game Online

Yes, the date of this article is correct. There really is an NFL game Thursday night.

The Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears will face off at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, in the 2018 Hall of Fame Game, which officially marks the beginning of the 2018 preseason.

The contest comes two days before the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018 will be enshrined Saturday in Canton.

Outside of finally giving football-starved NFL fans something to chew on, Ravens-Bears has a few notable storylines. We could get a glimpse at how Baltimore plans to use rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson, while Matt Nagy will make his coaching debut for Chicago.

Here’s how to watch the 2018 Hall of Fame Game online:

When: Thursday, Aug. 2, at 8 p.m. ET

Live stream: FuboTV, NBC Sports Live

