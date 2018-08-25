Better Late Than Never? Urban Meyer Finally Apologizes To Courtney Smith

Urban Meyer finally has apologized to Courtney Smith.
Whether the Ohio State head football coach’s apology was organic or genuine, however, is debatable.
Meyer on Wednesday was suspended for the first three games of the 2018-19 season for his mishandling of domestic abuse allegations against former assistant coach Zach Smith, who allegedly abused his ex-wife, Courtney. Meyer unquestionably has much to be sorry for, yet he refused to acknowledge Courtney directly or apologize to her during Wednesday’s press conference at Ohio State. Reactions to Meyer’s bizarre “answers” have been almost universally negative.
That brings us to Friday night, when Meyer took to Twitter to share this apology:
Too late, Urban.
Does he deserve some credit for finally expressing remorse for his handling of the Smiths’ situation? Maybe, but it’s a modicum of credit, at best.
Apologies don’t work like this. You can’t avoid taking responsibility and showing remorse then apologize only after taking immense criticism and expect to be taken seriously. Meyer missed his only shot, which he probably didn’t deserve in the first place.
But he’ll keep doing him because, you know, Ohio State has prioritized winning over integrity. That’s college football, folks.
Thumbnail photo via Greg Bartram/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP