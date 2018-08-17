Bill Belichick Explains How ‘Consultant’ Bret Bielema Has Helped Patriots

Bret Bielema has been working with the New England Patriots for close to six months, but his exact role with the team has remained somewhat of a mystery.

The former Arkansas and Wisconsin head coach does not have a bio in the Patriots’ media guide. No announcement was made about his hire. His official job title (“consultant to the head coach”) sounds like something out of “The Office.” And since joining Bill Belichick’s staff, he’s done everything from scouting pro days to coaching kick returners.

So what are Bielema’s actual job responsibilities? Belichick actually gave a reasonably thorough answer to that question Thursday night during 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Patriots pregame show.

“Bret’s got a lot of experience,” Belichick said before the Patriots’ 37-20 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. “Obviously, he was the head coach at Wisconsin, Arkansas. He’s dealt with a lot of different players, situations, and he’s primarily worked on defense as an assistant coach, so he’s given us some help there between the defensive ends and tackles.

“He’s also been somebody that I’ve used and has helped me with some overall head-coaching-type responsibilities — planning and team management and things like that.”

Belichick said Bielema, who coached current Patriots players James White, Trey Flowers and Deatrich Wise in college, has been made a strong impression on his fellow New England assistants.

“He’s been a good addition to our group, and he’s really fit in well with everybody,” Belichick said. He’s a great guy, a good guy, an easy guy to get along with. Everybody likes him.”

Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports Images