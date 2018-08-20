Bill Belichick Has Doozy Of A Response To Question About His Use Of Netflix

Bill Belichick’s mantra may be “No days off,” but certainly he must take some time to unwind when he’s not at Gillette Stadium, right?

Yes.

Well, kind of.

The New England Patriots head coach was asked Monday during an interview on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria” if he indulges in some Netflix every now and again. In the process, Belichick added another term to his magical collection of words to describe various social media/entertainment sources.

“(My significant other Linda Holliday) does,” Belichick said. “I don’t have one. I’m not very tech savvy. Getting it on the screen would be very challenging for me. You’ve got to go to a certain thing, have a pass code. It’s not like you can just flip from Ch. 53 to Ch. 108. I can handle that. But yeah, we have it.

“If I didn’t have some help,” Belichick added, “I don’t think I’d be able to get Netflix, Snapface, and Pandarama, or whatever it is.”

Classic.

To be fair, not every 66-year-old has the patience to learn something new like Netflix, particularly with how busy he often is.

But if nothing else, he’s got a new joke to crack the next time he logs on to his MyFace.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports