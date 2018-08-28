Bill Belichick Has No Time For Watermelon Rolls During Patriots Preseason

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick’s Tuesday afternoon news conference featured a few unexpected detours.

Speaking before the New England Patriots’ final practice of the preseason, Belichick made unprompted references to Dwight Eisenhower and former Patriots tackle Sebastian Vollmer before delivering an all-time quote about monitoring other teams’ rosters late in the preseason.

Asked if he and his staff evaluate players around the league ahead of roster cuts, Belichick responded: “Absolutely.”

He continued: “We look at all 31 teams. What do you think we’ve been doing? We’re in camp. We don’t have watermelon rolls and badminton contests and all that. Yeah, we’re working on football. We look at our team. We look at the other 31 teams.”

The Patriots, like many teams, typically are busy in the days immediately before and after roster cuts. They’ve made 17 trades in August or early September over the past six years, including five in 2017.

“We’ve already seen a couple of transactions in the last few days,” Belichick said. “There’s a lot of talking. We’ll see how much actually gets done. You can talk about things — that’s fairly common. To actually find something that works for one team, that works for the other team, that both teams want to do, that’s less common. But I’m sure it’s going to happen. …

“There’s a lot more talking than there is trading.”

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images