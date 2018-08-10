Bill Belichick Offers Vintage Assessment Of Patriots’ First Half Vs. Redskins

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots got their first taste of live game action Thursday night, and let’s just say they didn’t get off to the best start.

The Patriots tallied just 100 first-half net yards in their first preseason game against the Redskins at Gillette Stadium and trailed Washington 17-3 at the break.

Prior to the second half kickoff, Bill Belichick caught up with WBZ’s Steve Burton to assess his team’s first 30 minutes of football, and it’s clear the Patriots coach already is in midseason form with his soundbites.

“We need to do pretty much everything better,” Belichick said, as captured by WBZ’s Joe Giza. “Just not good enough in any area.”

New England did show signs of life late in the second quarter, culminating with a Stephen Gostkowski 52-yard field goal. But when asked about his team’s two-minute drill to end the first half, Belichick didn’t exactly offer a glowing review.

“Yeah, about 38 seconds of good football,” he said.

New England upped its play right out of the gate in the second half, as the team turned in an 84-yard scoring drive capped off by a Jeremy Hill 1-yard rushing touchdown.

