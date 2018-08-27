Bill Belichick Reacts To Ex-Patriots Receiver Eric Decker’s Retirement

FOXBORO, Mass. — Eric Decker announced his retirement Sunday afternoon, but it sounds like the New England Patriots planned to cut ties with the wide receiver before he decided to hang up his cleats.

The Patriots officially announced Monday they released Decker. Belichick was asked about the 31-year-old receiver in his afternoon news conference.

“Yeah, we talked to Eric,” Belichick said. “Eric felt like — and I don’t want to speak for Eric — I think he certainly can handle that for himself. But he’s had a great career. I have a lot of respect for Eric going all the way back to when we talked to him coming out of Minnesota, and when Josh (McDaniels) drafted him, and to Tennessee, and the Jets and so forth. I enjoyed working with him. Again, I really have a lot of respect for him, what he did.

“I think he’s decided to retire from football, so we wish him well and appreciate what he did.”

Belichick saying he thinks Decker decided to retire indicates the Patriots planned to release him regardless.

Decker struggled in his time with the Patriots, dating back to his first training camp practices when he was dropping footballs from quarterback Tom Brady. He caught just two passes for 12 yards in three preseason games.

Decker was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2010. He spent four seasons with the Broncos, three with the New York Jets and one with the Tennessee Titans.

The Patriots are left with Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett, Cordarrelle Patterson, special-teamer Matthew Slater, Riley McCarron, Braxton Berrios, Devin Lucien and Paul Turner at wide receiver. They also had a new player sporting No. 19 at Monday’s practice.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images