Bomani Jones Thinks Tom Brady ‘Made Things Worse’ By Ending Radio Interview

Tom Brady did his best Monday to dodge questions about his trainer/business partner, Alex Guerrero. It didn’t work, as WEEI’s Kirk Minihane pressed the issue, prompting the New England Patriots quarterback to cut short his weekly radio interview.

Bomani Jones and Pablo Torre discussed the exchange Tuesday on ESPN’s “High Noon,” and Jones suggested that Brady actually “made things worse” by refusing to address Guerrero’s relationship with the Patriots.

Guerrero, who is not employed by the Patriots organization, reportedly was barred from traveling with the squad and standing on the sideline late in the 2017 season, but it appears the ban might have been lifted — in some capacity, at least — because Brady’s buddy was spotted on New England’s team plane to Carolina before last week’s preseason game.

Whatever the case, Brady clearly doesn’t want to talk about the subject. And some pundits, including Jones, see that as a problem for the Patriots QB, especially given the previous reports about tension in New England.

