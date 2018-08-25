Boxer Curtis Harper Gets DQ’d For Leaving Ring In Protest After Opening Bell

Boxing heavyweight prospect Efe Ajagba needed only one second to defeat Curtis Harper on Friday — and he didn’t even need to throw a punch.

That’s because Harper was disqualified from the Premier Boxing Champions bout for walking out of the ring immediately after the opening bell. The 30-year-old left the ring to chorus of boos from the dumbfounded crowd in Minneapolis.

Check this out:

Well, that was bizarre.

Harper elected to leave the ring out of displeasure over the money he was slated to get paid for the fight, according to PBC reporter Jordan Hardy.

If y’all are wondering I spoke to Harper and he said he walked out of the ring because he’s not getting paid enough to fight and that he wants respect. 🤦🏻‍♀️ #AjagbaHarper #PBConFS1 — Jordan Hardy (@PBCJordanHardy) August 25, 2018

The Minnesota commission likely will not pay Harper, who signed a contract for a set purse, according to ESPN’s Dan Rafael. He also likely faces a suspension.

“He defined what the most feared man in boxing means — no punch necessary,” Ringstar Sports CEO Richard Schaefer, Ajagba’s promoter, told Rafael. “A look and the opponent runs, runs out of the ring.”

At the end of the day, Harper is free to protest whatever he wants. Still, if his goal was to get paid more, he likely lost himself a lot of future money by doing what he did Friday night.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/PrmierBoxing