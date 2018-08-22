Brad Stevens Well Aware Of Good Problem Celtics Face To Begin Season

Brad Stevens has a very talented roster to work with this season.

That luxury presents a major challenge for the Boston Celtics head coach.

Stevens will be tasked with finding minutes for everyone, something that could prove difficult with All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward returning to a team that enjoyed breakout performances from Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Terry Rozier last season. But Stevens recognizes that’s a good problem to have, even if some players need to adjust to reduced playing time.

“If we don’t, we won’t get what we want,” Stevens said Wednesday on WEEI’s “Dale and Keefe” during the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon. “Ultimately, when you bring guys back like Gordon and Kyrie that play a lot of minutes, we have to utilize our depth as a real positive and not make that something where it can be misconstrued the other way. At the end of the day, we have a lot of guys that can play, we’ve got a lot of guys that have proven they can play.

“It doesn’t mean it will be easy for guys to play a little bit less here or there — maybe play 28 or 29 minutes one night, 19 to 22 the next — but that’s part of what being on a good team is all about and it’s one of those things, if we’re able as a group to keep our focus on the main prize, then those things will be very manageable, because winning is the most important thing.”

This all sounds good in theory, and it certainly seems like the Celtics are a tight-knit group who won’t let egos stand in the way of their quest to rule the Eastern Conference. But that doesn’t mean Stevens’ job won’t be tough despite the enviable amount of talent assembled in Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images