Braves (Understandably) Furious Over Ronald Acuna’s Nasty Hit-By-Pitch

If you can’t beat ’em … injure ’em?

That apparently was the Miami Marlins’ mindset — or Jose Urena’s, at least — toward Atlanta Braves phenom Ronald Acuña Jr. entering Wednesday’s series finale. Acuña had been absolutely destroying Miami, leading off each of the previous three games with a home run and carrying a five-game home run streak into the contest.

Urena apparently didn’t want to become a statistic, so on the very first pitch of the game, the Marlins starter drilled Acuña on the elbow with a 97.5-mph fastball.

The first pitch of the night to Ronald Acuña Jr. Clearly intentional. pic.twitter.com/TlDpUGOdcW — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) August 15, 2018

Acuña was in a considerable amount of pain — he ended up leaving the game in the second inning — and Atlanta’s coaches and players weren’t happy with Urena, leaving the dugout to protest what they thought was an intentional hit-by-pitch.

Tensions flare at SunTrust Park as Ronald Acuña Jr. is hit on the elbow with a fastball from Marlins starter Jose Urena. The benches clear as both teams meet at the mound. #Braves | #ChopOn pic.twitter.com/s1fGrMjezh — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) August 15, 2018

The data suggests the beaning was intentional: Urena’s 97.5-mph heater was the fastest pitch he’s ever thrown to open a game, according to ESPN Stats & Info. The Marlins pitcher was ejected, as was Braves manager Brian Snitker for getting into it with Urena.

Snitker called Urena’s actions a “damn shame” after the game.

“What happens if it breaks his elbow and he’s done for the year and with what we’re trying to accomplish here?” Snitker said.

“That kid didn’t deserve that. … There’s just no reason for a young man to be hit like that when all he’s doing is playing the game.”

Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman said Urena’s pitch was “clearly intentional” and hopes the Miami hurler faces discipline.

“I don’t understand it,” he said, via ESPN.com. “Makes no sense; just because a player is having fun playing the game, swinging the bat incredibly well obviously; that just makes no sense. That was incredibly classless on Jose Urena’s part.”

Urena insisted he just made a “bad pitch,” but his intentions seemed pretty obvious. Needless to say, this wasn’t a good look for the right-hander, who sports an ugly 3-12 record and 4.74 ERA on the season and put the health of one of the most exciting young players in the game in jeopardy.

Fortunately, initial X-rays on Acuña’s elbow were negative, although the team still is awaiting the results of a CT scan. The Braves also got the last laugh, winning 5-2 to complete a four-game series sweep.