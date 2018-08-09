Brian Johnson Pleased With His Performance In 10-5 Win Over Blue Jays

Brian Johnson’s linescore wasn’t totally indicative of his performance Wednesday night.

The Red Sox left-hander allowed five runs over seven innings with six strikeouts and a pair of walks in Boston’s 10-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Sox manager Alex Cora made clear that they needed Johnson to go seven innings, and he did just that for them, continuing upon the theme of doing whatever his team needs of him, regardless of role.

Johnson was pleased with his performance and gave an assessment of it following the game.

