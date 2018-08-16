Brian Johnson Slated To Set Tone For Red Sox In Series Opener Vs. Rays

The Boston Red Sox will be back at Fenway Park on Friday after a successful 7-2 road trip that saw them play stellar baseball.

Waiting for them at America’s Most Beloved Ballpark will be the American League rival Tampa Bay Rays, who have been playing good ball since the Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline, going 8-6 since July 31.

Boston will hand the ball to left-hander Brian Johnson in the series opener. Johnson has been reliable in the starting rotation this season, going 3-1 with a 3.21 ERA.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images