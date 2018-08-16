Red Sox Final

Brian Johnson Slated To Set Tone For Red Sox In Series Opener Vs. Rays

by on Wed, Aug 15, 2018 at 11:44PM
1,779

The Boston Red Sox will be back at Fenway Park on Friday after a successful 7-2 road trip that saw them play stellar baseball.

Waiting for them at America’s Most Beloved Ballpark will be the American League rival Tampa Bay Rays, who have been playing good ball since the Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline, going 8-6 since July 31.

Boston will hand the ball to left-hander Brian Johnson in the series opener. Johnson has been reliable in the starting rotation this season, going 3-1 with a 3.21 ERA.

To see the game preview, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties