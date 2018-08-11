Brock Holt, Andrew Benintendi, Mookie Betts Praise Red Sox Lineup Depth

It certainly was a run-filled night at Camden Yards.

Brock Holt (3-for-4), Andrew Benintendi (1-for-5) and Mookie Betts (3-for-4) all contributed in a large way in the Boston Red Sox’s 19-12 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night. The three sluggers combined for nine RBIs and as many runs as the Sox collected their 82nd win of the season.

After the game, the teammates spoke about how they never felt as if they were out of the game, praising the depth of their lineup.

To hear from Betts, Benintendi and Holt, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.