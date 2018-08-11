Brock Holt, Red Sox ‘Never Quit’ In 19-12 Comeback Win Vs. Orioles

These Boston Red Sox never say die, and that never was more apparent than in Friday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Boston fell into an early 8-3 hole, but the Sox battled back to take the lead. The Red Sox score six runs in the sixth, three in the seventh and five in the eighth to beat the O’s 19-12.

After the game, NESN’s Guerin Austin caught up with Brock Holt and the second baseman praised his team’s “never quit” attitude even when they find themselves down early.

To hear from Holt, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings Live” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports