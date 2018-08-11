Brock Holt Shares Hilarious Story About Purposely Getting Plunked On His Rear End

Note to MLB pitchers: If you plunk Brock Holt on purpose, somebody on your team is going to get a picture of the damage.

Just ask Justin Smoak.

Holt, the Boston Red Sox utility man, once was on the receiving end of a deliberate beaning in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

After making his way down to first base, Holt had a little banter with Smoak. And in an interview with The Athletic, Holt shared a pretty hilarious story about his exchange with the Jays first baseman.

Emptying my notebook from the summer … Here is a story that Red Sox utility player Brock Holt told me that I did not use in a story but needed to be shared: pic.twitter.com/ptliHKwSrz — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) August 11, 2018

Excellent.

Holt has been known for keeping the Sox clubhouse light with his antics. And it sounds like he’s not afraid to mess around with the opposing team when necessary, either.

