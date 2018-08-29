Browns’ Mychal Kendricks Admits To Insider Trading After Federal Charge

Mychal Kendricks apparently made a regrettable financial decision, and we’re not talking about his decision to sign with the Cleveland Browns.

Federal authorities announced Wednesday they have charged the Browns linebacker with insider trading due to an investment he made four years ago. Kendricks admitted to the crime — defined as an individual buying or selling stock in a public company based on non-public information about that company — in a statement released by his lawyer.

“I apologize. Four years ago, I participated in insider trading, and I deeply regret it,” the statement read, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I invested money with a former friend of mine who I thought I could trust and who I greatly admired. His background as a Harvard graduate and an employee of Goldman Sachs gave me a false sense of confidence.

“To that point, I had worked my tail off since I was 5 years old to become the football player that I am today. I was drawn in by the allure of being more than just a football player. While I didn’t fully understand all of the details of the illegal trades, I knew it was wrong, and I wholeheartedly regret my actions.”

Kendricks was with the Philadelphia Eagles at the time of his transgression; he spent his first six NFL seasons with Philly from 2012 to 2017 and just earned a Super Bowl ring after the Eagles beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Kendricks’ “former friend” appears to be TV writer Damilare Sonoiki, a Harvard graduate who worked at Goldman Sachs before becoming a staff writer for ABC’s “Black-ish.” Authorities also charged Sonoiki with helping to facilitate Kendricks’ trades, according to the Inquirer.

The 27-year-old linebacker, who signed a one-year contract with the Browns in June, said he fully cooperated with the federal investigation.

“Since the beginning of the investigation, I have fully cooperated with all of the authorities and will continue to do so,” Kendricks said. “I accept full responsibility for my actions. Although I did not take any of the profits for myself, I am committed to repaying all of the funds gained illegally and accept the consequences of my actions.”

The NFL is aware of Kendrick’s charges and will “review the matter,” according to a statement sent to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images