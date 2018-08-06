Browns Trade 2016 First Rounder Corey Coleman To Bills For Draft Pick

Photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images

Corey Coleman is getting a fresh start.

The Cleveland Browns traded the 24-year-old wide receiver to the Buffalo Bills on Monday, the teams announced. The teams did not disclose what the Bills sent to the Browns, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the compensation in the tweet below.

A seventh-round draft choice is a pretty low return for a player the Browns selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Coleman tallied just 56 receptions for 718 yards and five touchdowns in 19 games over two seasons with the Browns.

Cleveland acquired star wideout Jarvis Landry via trade with the Miami Dolphins in March.

This trade is the second one the Bills have made over the last year that involved a first-round wide receiver. They acquired 2014 first-round pick Kelvin Benjamin from the Carolina Panthers last October.