Browns ‘Victory Fridge’ Offers Free Bud Light On Team’s First Win

Photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images

Waiting might become a little harder for thirsty Cleveland Browns fans.

The Browns and Bud Light announced Tuesday they’re installing “Victory Fridges” that will provide fans free beers at FirstEnergy Stadium and various Cleveland-area bars and restaurants when the team wins a regular-season game. Each “Victory Fridge” contains 200 16-ounce beer bottles and will unlock automatically the moment a Browns regular-season game ends with them outscoring the opposition.

You’ve stood by us through it all. We love you for it, and so does @budlight. These special fridges will unlock celebratory beers when we get our first regular season “W”.#VictoryFridge pic.twitter.com/LgsGNabMpt — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 14, 2018

The Browns have lost 17 consecutive games, dating back to December 24, 2016. Bud Light and the Browns now are teaming up to help fans commemorate what they hope will be a brighter future.

“The Bud Light Browns ‘Victory Fridge’ is a fun way to celebrate and reward a fanbase that has never wavered in enthusiasm or dedication for their team no matter what happens,” Bud Light vice president of marketing Andy Goeler said, per Brewbound.com. “We’re proud to show our support for Cleveland, and we’re always looking to bring NFL fans and friends together for memorable experiences. It’s going to be fun to be part of the celebration when the team earns their first victory of the season.”

The Browns will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 9 in Week 1. The race to the “Victory Fridge” will begin then.