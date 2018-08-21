Bruce Cassidy Gives Positive Bruins Injury Updates As Training Camp Nears

By the time the Boston Bruins were eliminated in the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs, they were held together by Band-Aids.

But with training camp slated to begin Sept. 10, the Bruins should hit the ground running (err … hit the ice skating?) at full strength.

When the dust settled, Brandon Carlo had undergone ankle surgery, Torey Krug was scheduled to get ankle surgery and Patrice Bergeron needed his groin operated on. Those were far from the only injuries and ailments nagging the Bruins at the end of their run, though.

But during a recent discussion with The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy revealed he expects all of his injured players to be ready for camp. The only notable caveat is that while Cassidy isn’t sure whether Bergeron will be ready for preseason games, he does expect the star center to be ready for the regular season opener against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 3.

“I don’t have any reason to believe he wouldn’t be (ready),” Cassidy told Porter. “But I guess until they get on the ice and skating, it’s hard for me to project that. I try not to go down that road.

“Coach whoever’s healthy. It’s just easier to worry about, or overanalyze. I think he’ll be fine.”

All in all, that’s some good news from the Bruins head coach.

Expectations will be high for the Black and Gold this season — as they should be. And if Boston can remain relatively healthy throughout the 2018-19 season, it should be primed for another run at the Cup.

