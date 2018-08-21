Bruins Captain Zdeno Chara Has ‘A Lot Of Hockey Left,’ Says Coach Bruce Cassidy

Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara has been a pillar of strength on the team’s blue line since he signed with the club as a free agent in 2006, and his coach doesn’t see the 6-foot-9 defenseman leaving the game anytime soon.

“Zee’s got a lot of hockey left in him,” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said Tuesday on WEEI’s “Dale and Keefe” during the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon.

“I know that for a fact. He trains harder than anyone I know. His conditioning is through the roof. He’s trying to stay current with the game and the way it’s played … He wants to have his legacy run a lot longer than just one more year. I wouldn’t put it past him to play four or five more years in this league. Again, that’s speculation. We’re looking forward to another great year from him. He’s our leader.”

Here’s the full video of Cassidy:

Cassidy’s right about Chara training harder than anyone else. Chara, despite being 41 years old and having 20 years of NHL experience (plus playoffs) under his belt, puts in a ton of training in the offseason in preparation for a grueling season of heavy minutes and tough defensive assignments.

Just last week, Chara posted an Instagram video of him going through an intense workout.

Chara remains a legitimate top-pairing defenseman in the NHL, and if he keeps working incredibly hard to keep his body in top shape, it wouldn’t be surprising if he’s still an effective player several years into the future.

