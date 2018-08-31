Bruins’ David Krejci Will Play With ‘Whoever They’re Going To Put On My Wing’

It’s unknown whether Rick Nash will return to the ice this season after suffering a concussion late last season with the Boston Bruins.

The 34-year-old meshed well on David Krejci’s right side on the second line, but now with his future up in the air, and Boston missing out on free agent Ilya Kovalchuk, that leaves a spot open for the team. It’s likely Jake DeBrusk will resume his position on the left side of the veteran center, but once again, Krejci is left without consistency at right wing.

But is that something he thinks about as training camp approaches?

“I don’t actually. I think you guys wonder more than I do. Like I said, I just go in and play with whoever they’re going to put on my wing,” Krejci said Friday, via MassLive’s Conor Ryan. “Obviously, it would be nice to play with the same players all 82 games all season, but sometimes that’s not the case. You’ve just got to go wake up every morning and do the best that you can do.”

There always is the possibility of splitting up the dominant first line and placing David Pastrnak with the center. The two played together during the 2018 IIHF World Championships and coupled for 12 points through five games, so they certainly have chemistry on the ice beside one another.

But for Krejci, his focus is on keeping himself healthy for the upcoming NHL season.

“For me, in the summer, (I) wake up, go skate, go to the gym, do my work, take care of my body off the ice and don’t worry about things like that,” he said.

Krejci is coming off a 44-point 2017-18 campaign that included 17 goals and 27 assists.

