Bruins Give First Taste Of Winter Classic Jersey With Throwback Logo

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

Slowly but surely, the aesthetics of the 2019 Winter Classic are starting to come together.

We already know the logo for the game at Notre Dame between the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks, and on Friday, the B’s gave us the first taste of what they will rock for the New Year’s Day affair.

The Bruins unveiled their 1930s throwback logo that they’ll apparently be wearing for the Winter Classic.

A first look at the 1930’s throwback logo we’ll be wearing when we go #BackOutdoors on Jan. 1, 2019. #WinterClassic pic.twitter.com/q8xqfXHUkL — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 24, 2018

Obviously, we still don’t know the Bruins’ entire ensemble, but the logo is a start. And it’s probably a safe bet the uniforms will look a little something like those old-school ’30s sweaters in the background of the tweet.

But it might be worth noting the Bruins have worn similar throwback uniforms before. During the 1991-92 season, with the NHL celebrating its 75th campaign, the B’s wore these uniforms (another look here) inspired by those sweaters from the 1930s. Perhaps that’s a look we’ll be seeing Jan. 1 on the ice at Notre Dame Stadium.