Bruins Schedule 2018-19: Boston Has 14 National TV Games, Including Winter Classic

The 2018-19 NHL schedule already has been announced, and on Monday the league unveiled its national television schedule.

The Boston Bruins, after an impressive 2017-18 season that saw them return among the league’s elite, have 14 national TV games for the upcoming campaign. The B’s are one of six teams with 14 or more national TV games on NBC and NBC Sports Network. Keep in mind that all non-exclusive games will be broadcast locally on NESN.

One date B’s fans will have circled on their calendar is the New Year’s Day showdown against the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium for the 2019 NHL Winter Classic. It’ll be the Bruins’ third appearance in the Winter Classic but first as the road team.

Here are the national TV games the Bruins have this season on NBC and NBCSN (all times Eastern).

Wednesday, Oct. 3: Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN

Wednesday, Oct. 17: Boston Bruins at Calgary Flames, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN

Tuesday, Jan. 1: Boston Bruins at Chicago Blackhawks (2019 Winter Classic), 1 p.m., NBC

Monday, Jan. 14: Montreal Canadiens at Boston Bruins, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN

Wednesday, Jan. 16: Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN

Sunday, Feb. 3: Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals, 12:30 p.m., NBC

Wednesday, Feb. 6: Boston Bruins at New York Rangers, 8 p.m., NBCSN

Tuesday, Feb. 12: Chicago Blackhawks at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m., NBCSN

Monday, Feb. 18: Boston Bruins at San Jose Sharks, 10 p.m., NBCSN

Wednesday, Feb. 20: Boston Bruins at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m., NBCSN

Thursday, Feb. 28: Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN

Sunday, March 10: Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN

Wednesday, March 27: New York Rangers at Boston Bruins, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN

Sunday, March 31: Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN

