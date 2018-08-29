Bruins’ Torey Krug Trolls Brad Marchand After Catching Massive Fish

Brad Marchand and Torey Krug are close friends, but that doesn’t mean one can’t have a laugh at the other’s expense.

Case in point: Krug’s ribbing of Marchand’s height in a tweet Wednesday morning.

Krug recently went on a fishing trip to parts unknown, and the Boston Bruins defenseman apparently caught himself a truly massive striped bass. Krug then used the catch as the perfect opportunity to troll the 5-foot-9 Marchand.

“Look at this @BMarch63 size striper,” Krug wrote, along with a kiss emoji.

(You can click here to view Krug’s tweet.)

Marchand has yet to respond to his teammate’s jab, but we’re sure the Bruins winger won’t stay silent for long.

By the way: Bruins training camp gets underway in just a couple weeks. Get excited, hockey fans.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images