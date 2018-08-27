Bruins’ Tuukka Rask Lands In NHL Network’s Top 10 Active Goalies List

Tuukka Rask has been one of the NHL’s top goaltenders for quite some time, and it appears that remains the perception for fans and analysts alike as the Boston Bruins netminder heads into this season.

NHL Network has been compiling top players lists for each positional group over the last few weeks, and their final installment was released Monday. This time around, they ranked arguably the most hotly-debated position in the game, goalie.

Rask was among the 10 ranked this season, earning the nod at the No. 8 spot.

Don't you think our lists just get better and better as the weeks go by? Here is the final position-specific Top Players Right Now list! #NHLTopPlayers pic.twitter.com/johgDb27aA — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) August 27, 2018

The fan vote and Brian Boucher, an analyst and ex-goalie himself, had Rask a little lower at No. 10. Another analyst, Mike Johnson, thought a little higher of Rask, putting him at the fifth spot.

While some teams struggle year after year to find stability between the pipes, Boston has been fortunate to have Rask as it’s primary goaltender for a few years now. At 31-years-old, he continues to play at a high level, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

And for those keeping score at home, Rask marks the sixth Bruin to land in the NHL Network’s rankings. Patrice Bergeron was far lower than he should’ve been, but nonetheless he was included. Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak were selected in the winger category, while Charlie McAvoy and Torey Krug were chosen in the blueliners category.

Thumbnail photo via Russell LaBounty/USA TODAY Sports Images