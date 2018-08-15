Bruins’ Zdeno Chara (Who Is 41) Works Out Like Madman In New Instagram

Tom Brady often gets credit for being the premier gym rat among 40-year-old professional athletes.

Zdeno Chara might have the New England Patriots quarterback beat, however.

Like Brady, Chara is about to enter his age-41 season, and the Boston Bruins defenseman shows few — if any — signs of slowing down. In fact, you probably could make the case that the 6-foot-9 Chara is in the best shape of his life.

Case in point: An absolutely absurd workout video Chara shared to his Instagram on Wednesday.

(You can click here to watch Chara’s intense workout video.)

To recap: Chara squatted 315 pounds (we think) and then did hurdles on one leg. We challenge you to jump over a jumbo jar of cheddar cheeseballs, let alone a hurdle, on one leg.

Is Chara the Norris Trophy-caliber blueliner he once was? Probably not. But he’s still an above-average defenseman, and his work ethic and commitment to the team remains as strong today as it was a decade ago.

His Instagram game, however, is the best it’s ever been.

Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Images