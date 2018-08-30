Cam Newton Offers Humorous Description Of Failed Dive Vs. Patriots

It wasn’t a bird, it wasn’t a plane and no, this time it wasn’t Superman.

Week 3 of the NFL preseason is known as the “dress rehearsal” game, as key players normally see at least a full half of action to prepare them for Week 1 of the regular season.

But Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton hopes that at least one part of his Week 3 preseason game against the New England Patriots isn’t a precursor of things to come.

During the first quarter of the Panthers’ 25-14 win, Newton took off down the field and attempted to dive over a Patriots defender, but ultimately landed on his face and fumbled the football. The call eventually was overturned and the Panthers retained possession, but the 2015 NFL MVP received a black eye for his “to hell with my body” playing style.

Newton, however, had a humorous way of describing his failed dive.

“Most importantly, I was thinking to myself, ‘It’s preseason. It’s preseason. What do I do?”’ Newton said, via ESPN. “And I’m like, ‘I want to get a first down, but I want to bring this plane down as smoooooothly as possible.’ I’m thinking all that, my man went low and I tried to avoid the hit and just helicoptered out of there … or whatever, and the helmet came down on my eye.

“So I’m not feeling the best right now.”

What about the landing?

“It could have been better. It could have been better. There was a lot of malfunctions going on from the cockpit. Buttons were getting stuck. Oh my goodness. It was bad. It was real bad.”

The Panthers hope Newton finds his normal Superman form when Week 1 rolls around.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images