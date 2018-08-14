Cam Newton Totally Was Calling Out Kelvin Benjamin In This Twitter Video

You don’t need a microscope to read between these lines: Cam Newton still isn’t pleased with Kelvin Benjamin.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback recently confronted his former wide receiver, now with the Buffalo Bills, over comments Benjamin made ripping Newton for his lack of accuracy, among other things.

On Monday night, the Panthers posted a Twitter video of Newton delivering some “Monday Motivation” that sounded much more like a dig at his ex-teammate.

A little #MondayMotivation with a twist from Cam pic.twitter.com/CmTSRGPn1m — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 14, 2018

“I need things around me just like this wall,” Newton says in the video. “I know you’re probably asking yourself like, ‘Why this wall? It’s just so basic.’ But it never changed on me. It’s the same wall every single day. I like that. I need things, people around me that are like this wall.”

There’s a chance Newton really likes walls. There’s also a (greater) chance he’s blasting Benjamin for “changing” on him, going on record to bash the Panthers QB now that he’s with another team.

Benjamin declined to address his initial confrontation with Newton last week, so we doubt we’ll be seeing a rebuttal from the Bills wideout.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images