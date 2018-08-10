Cameron Jordan, NFL Star, Rips Donald Trump For Anthem Protest Outburst

Cameron Jordan doesn’t think much about Donald Trump’s latest meltdown.

The New Orleans Saints defensive end ripped the U.S. president Friday via Twitter for his latest disparaging comments about NFL players, who protest police violence in minority communities and racial and economic inequality by kneeling during the playing of the national anthem prior to games.

Trump attacked NFL players Friday morning following several demonstrations at the previous night’s preseason Week 1 games. In response, Jordan remarked how Trump is all too willing to condemn protesting NFL players but refuses to mention the white-supremacist rally taking place in his own backyard.

Guy who won the presidential election… how about we get a statement on the “unite the right” rally 2 being held in DC this weekend… a yr after the first one in Charlottesville??? https://t.co/uPSLYkB2z5 — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) August 10, 2018

Only way to say it. What a Goober. He is who I thought he was. Guy is 70+ yr old acting out in what was once the highest respected political position, as a overly insecure prepubescent child… — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) August 10, 2018

The 2018 NFL season undoubtedly will prove the fact NFL players have eyes, voices, and thumbs, too.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images