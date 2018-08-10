Cameron Jordan, NFL Star, Rips Donald Trump For Anthem Protest Outburst

Cameron Jordan doesn’t think much about Donald Trump’s latest meltdown.
The New Orleans Saints defensive end ripped the U.S. president Friday via Twitter for his latest disparaging comments about NFL players, who protest police violence in minority communities and racial and economic inequality by kneeling during the playing of the national anthem prior to games.
Trump attacked NFL players Friday morning following several demonstrations at the previous night’s preseason Week 1 games. In response, Jordan remarked how Trump is all too willing to condemn protesting NFL players but refuses to mention the white-supremacist rally taking place in his own backyard.
The 2018 NFL season undoubtedly will prove the fact NFL players have eyes, voices, and thumbs, too.
Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP