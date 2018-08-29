Capitals’ Brett Connolly Won’t Visit Donald Trump White House If Invited

Washington Capitals forward Brett Connolly won the first Stanley Cup of his career in June when the Caps eliminated the expansion Vegas Golden Knights in an exciting five-game series.

The last chapter of every championship celebration is going to the White House to celebrate with the sitting United States president. However, it doesn’t sound like Connolly wants to attend if President Donald Trump invites the Capitals to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

“Personally, I don’t think I’m going to go,” Connolly said Wednesday, per Sportsnet’s Luke Fox. “There’s a few guys. It has nothing to do with politics.

“For me, I just don’t think it’s the right thing to do. Everyone is entitled to their opinion. I think there’ll be a few guys not going, too. Like I said, it has nothing to do with politics It’s about what’s right and wrong. And we’ll leave it at that.”

President Trump’s controversial remarks and actions have caused several athletes to skip White House visits.

The Capitals are the first Washington D.C. champion from the NHL, NBA, MLB or NFL since the Washington Redskins won Super Bowl XXVI in January of 1992. So, you’d assume Trump would extend them an invite at some point.

The Pittsburgh Penguins last year became the first Stanley Cup champion to visit Trump.

The Golden State Warriors did not visit Trump after winning the 2017 NBA Finals and it’s very unlikely they’ll go anytime soon to commemorate their 2018 NBA Finals triumph. Trump disinvited the Super Bowl LII champion Philadelphia Eagles in June, around one year after the New England Patriots became the first Super Bowl winner to visit Trump.

