Cardinals Sell Absurd Burger, Challenge Fans To Eat 7 Pound, $75 Creation

How many Arizona Cardinals fans will risk their well-being to support the team?

The Cardinals will sell a ridiculously big burger this season inside University of Phoenix Stadium. The so-called “Gridiron Challenge Burger” weighs over seven pounds, costs $75 and offers fans the chance to pass a grueling test: eat it all in under one hour by yourself and win a Cardinals jersey.

UP FOR THE CHALLENGE? The Arizona Cardinals have introduced the hefty $75 Gridiron Burger. It includes 5 patties, 5 hot dogs, 5 bratwurst, 8 slices of bacon, 20 slices of American cheese, 12 ounces of fries and 8 chicken tenders. Eat it in an hour to win a Cardinals jersey. 😱 pic.twitter.com/ELG2NvIhwR — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) August 8, 2018

Sean Kavanaugh, Craft Culinary Concepts executive chef, provides more insight into the Gridiron Challenge Burger for The Arizona Republic.

VIDEO: Meet the Cardinals Gridiron Challenge Burger pic.twitter.com/f8LZ3bEwrE — azcentral (@azcentral) August 8, 2018

Kavanaugh also said three of his staff members tried the challenge Monday but failed to finish in time, if at all.

“One of them that tried the challenge actually called in sick today,” he told The Arizona Republic. “So we’re hoping he heals okay.”

Intrepid Cardinals fans likely will meet the same fate when they try.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/azcentral sports/USA TODAY NETWORK