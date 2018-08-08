Cardinals Sell Absurd Burger, Challenge Fans To Eat 7 Pound, $75 Creation

How many Arizona Cardinals fans will risk their well-being to support the team?
The Cardinals will sell a ridiculously big burger this season inside University of Phoenix Stadium. The so-called “Gridiron Challenge Burger” weighs over seven pounds, costs $75 and offers fans the chance to pass a grueling test: eat it all in under one hour by yourself and win a Cardinals jersey.
Sean Kavanaugh, Craft Culinary Concepts executive chef, provides more insight into the Gridiron Challenge Burger for The Arizona Republic.
Kavanaugh also said three of his staff members tried the challenge Monday but failed to finish in time, if at all.
“One of them that tried the challenge actually called in sick today,” he told The Arizona Republic. “So we’re hoping he heals okay.”
Intrepid Cardinals fans likely will meet the same fate when they try.
Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/azcentral sports/USA TODAY NETWORK
