Carmelo Anthony Reveals Biggest Regret About His Thunder Stint

Carmelo Anthony heads to his next NBA destination with a tinge of regret.

The Houston Rockets forward published a farewell letter to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday in The Oklahoman, in which he thanked the community for their support and also revealed why he’s remorseful over his one-season tenure on the team.

“IN LIFE, I’ve learned that things don’t always turn out how you want,” Anthony wrote. “I wanted nothing more than to make it work here & help bring this city a championship. I’m sorry it didn’t work out while I was here.”

Anthony arrived in OKC with hopes of teaming up with fellow Thunder stars Russell Westbrook and Paul George and contending for an NBA championship. That didn’t come close to happening, as the Thunder ultimately finished 48-34 and fourth place in the Western Conference. They then fell to the Utah Jazz in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Anthony averaged 16.2 points (a career low), 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists (also a career low) per game in what most consider a failed experiment with the team.

The Thunder last month traded Anthony to the Atlanta Hawks, who bought out the final year of his massive contract just five days after acquiring him. He joined the Houston Rockets Monday as a free agent.

While Anthony has closed the door on his stint with the Thunder and jo, he might want to remember the words he wrote in this letter. If things don’t work out in Houston, he’ll likely be writing a similar message on his way out of that city.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images