Carmelo Anthony’s Hawks Jersey Memorializes His Five-Day ‘Run’ With Team

How will Carmelo Anthony ever forget his Atlanta Hawks tenure?

The Hawks on Thursday sent Anthony the No. 15 jersey he never wore with the team in apparent commemoration of his brief spell on their roster. Atlanta bought out the remaining year of Anthony’s $27.9 million salary July 31, just five days after the team acquired him from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a multi-player trade.

Atlanta always was going to be a pit-stop for Anthony, who reportedly has agreed to sign with the Houston Rockets in the coming days. Nevertheless, the Hawks still had a little fun with their former player and shared the joke via Twitter.

LeBron James is one of many Twitter users who loved Anthony’s Atlanta jersey.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Helleva run in the A my brother @carmeloanthony! 🤷🏾‍♂️💪🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 9, 2018

Never forget: the Hawks are one of the five NBA teams (and counting) Anthony represented during his stellar career, and there’s proof.

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images