Catcher Sandy Leon Making Big Impact Behind Plate For Red Sox

Sandy Leon is one of, if not the best catchers in baseball when it comes to calling a game. And right now, the Boston Red Sox backstop is showing why he is such an important part of his team’s success.

His 2.97 catcher’s ERA entering Wednesday was the best in the league, and through Wednesday the Red Sox were 24-1 in Leon’s previous 25 starts behind the plate.

Earlier in the week, Sox manager Alex Cora emphasized the importance of Leon’s role on the team.

To hear what Cora had to say, check out the “Ultimate Red Sox Show” video above, presented by Sam Adams, Official Beer of Boston Red Sox”

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images