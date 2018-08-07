Celtics’ Brad Stevens Opens Up About Kyrie Irving’s Looming Free Agency

Kyrie Irving’s pending free agency will be one of the biggest storylines of the 2018-19 Boston Celtics season.

(Like, get ready for it to be all people talk about.)

Just don’t expect Brad Stevens to join in the hysteria. In fact, the Boston Celtics head coach has no intentions of speaking to Irving about his contract situation.

“I’m not going to talk to him about it at all,” Stevens recently told Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Mannix. “One of the things I want to do is give everything I can to all these guys while they’re here. Hopefully, the people that are here recognize that it’s a really good environment with a high upside for a long time. It’s some place that will be committed to them, committed to their overall game and enhancement and off the court and everything else.

“There’s no real discussion to be had. It’s more, ‘We can’t wait to get to work.’ ”

For the sake of Celtics fans, let’s hope Stevens’ confidence in the organization’s culture is enough to keep Irving in town. Because given all the rumors circling around the All-Star guard, keeping him in green won’t be easy.

Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images