Celtics’ Brad Stevens Sheds Light On Potential Lineups For 2018-19 Season

The Boston Celtics have an embarrasment of riches.

Heading into the 2018-19 NBA season, the C’s will feature their veteran superstars Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward and Al Horford to go along with up-and-coming stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

The talent doesn’t stop there, though, as Boston’s depth ranks among the best in the league. As such, head coach Brad Stevens understands he has a slew of options for potential starting lineups.

“Marcus Smart has come off the bench for two years and I’ve never considered him a non-starter,” Stevens told Chris Mannix on a recent Yahoo! Sports NBA podcast, as transcribed by CelticsBlog. “We’re fortunate enough on our team that we’ve got 8, 9, maybe 10 guys that are starters. We’ll figure that out as the time comes. … We’re pretty fortunate to be in this position, we need to take advantage of it.”

Stevens never has shied away from toying with the lineup throughout his tenure with the Celtics, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see him get rather creative with his starting five throughout the course of the season.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports