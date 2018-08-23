Celtics’ Kyrie Irving Given Name ‘Little Mountain’ By Standing Rock Sioux Tribe

Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving was given the name “Little Mountain” during a special homecoming ceremony held by the Standing Rock Sioux tribe in North Dakota on Thursday.

His connection to the tribe comes from his mother’s side of the family. Here’s the background, according to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe:

“The family connection to Kyrie Irving comes from the White Mountain family (also known as Mountain) of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. The White Mountain family comes from the Bear Soldier District, on the South Dakota side of the reservation. Kyrie’s late mother, Elizabeth Ann Larson, was adopted out of the Tribe when she was a child. Kyrie’s grandmother is the late, Meredith Marie Mountain, who is a citizen of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. Kyrie’s great grandfather is Moses Mountain and great grandmother is Edith Morisette-Mountain.”

Click here for a picture of Irving during the ceremony. He was alongside his sister, Asia, who was given the name “Buffalo Woman.”

Irving is very proud of his heritage, and has honored the Standing Rock Sioux tribe in several ways, including putting the tribe seal on one of his Nike Basketball shoes.

We 💙 the Kyrie Irving Nike N7 shoes! You can get yourself a pair at: https://t.co/b4V15J5BcV pic.twitter.com/mS1FaY3k3j — Standing Rock Sioux (@StandingRockST) July 28, 2018

Irving soon will enter his second season with the Celtics, who acquired the star guard in a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers last August. He was enjoying a fantastic first season with Boston before knee surgery ended his campaign in April.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images