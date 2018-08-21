Celtics Sign PJ Dozier To Two-Way Contract; Here’s An Updated Roster Outlook

The Boston Celtics shocked the NBA world last August by pulling off a blockbuster trade to acquire Kyrie Irving from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

There have been no such fireworks this August, but the Celtics did make a move Tuesday, signing guard PJ Dozier to a two-way contract. The team didn’t disclose the terms of the deal.

Dozier is a 6-foot-7 guard who played 43 games for the Oklahoma City Blue of the G-League last season. He was on a two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2017-18 campaign. Dozier played in two NBA games for the Thunder last season and scored two points in three minutes of action.

The 21-year-old joins a Celtics backcourt that includes point guards Kyrie Irving, Terry Rozier and Brad Wanamaker. Marcus Smart is more of a shooting guard/small forward but also has the ability to be a primary ball-handler.

Here’s an updated overview of what the Celtics roster looks like with Dozier in the fold.

Starting Lineup

Kyrie Irving

Jaylen Brown

Gordon Hayward

Jayson Tatum

Al Horford

Key Reserves

Terry Rozier, PG

Marcus Smart, PG/SG/SF

Marcus Morris, SF/PF

Aron Baynes, C

Daniel Theis, PF/C

Other Bench Players

Guerschon Yabusele, PF/SF

Brad Wanamaker, PG/SG

Robert Williams, PF/C (rookie)

PJ Dozier, PG

Thumbnail photo via Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports Images