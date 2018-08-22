Celtics Star Jayson Tatum’s Workout With Kobe Bryant Was ‘Dream Come True’

Jayson Tatum is a rising star on the Boston Celtics after an impressive 2017-18 rookie season, and the highlight of his summer might have been hanging out with a legend from the rival Los Angeles Lakers.

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was the favorite players of many kids in the 2000s, and Tatum is among that group. The Celtics forward had a chance to work out and chat with Bryant last month, and it was an amazing experience for him.

“That was a dream come true,” Tatum told the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. “Him always being my favorite player, and getting an opportunity to chat with him and just get in the gym with him, it was a surreal moment.”

One aspect of the game that gave Bryant a leg up on his competition, especially as his incredible athleticism decreased later in his career, was his low-post game.

It sounds like that was a focus of Tatum’s work with Bryant.

“We just talked about those minor few (footwork) things while we were working out,” Tatum said, per Himmelsbach. “We did a lot of post moves and things like that, so I had a pretty good feel for everything he showed me, just maybe a few changes here and there.”

Tatum already is a quality shooter from 3-point range and mid-range. If he can learn how to score effectively in the low post and finish through contact, there’s no reason he can’t be one of the best all-around scorers in the NBA in the near future.

