Celtics Starting Lineup ‘NBA 2K19’ Ratings Leak; Kyrie Irving Leads Group

The Boston Celtics often are a popular team in “NBA 2K’ video games, and that’s the case again entering the 2018-19 season.

The Celtics have several players with high ratings. Young stars Jayson Tatum (87) and Jaylen Brown (84) already got their ratings revealed this summer, and Boston’s other three starters’ ratings were leaked Thursday.

Here’s how the C’s stack up, per Dime Magazine:

PG: Kyrie Irving (93)

SG: Jaylen Brown (84)

SF: Gordon Hayward (88)

PF: Jayson Tatum (87)

C: Al Horford (86)

Irving is the highest-rated Celtic and the eighth-highest rated player in the entire game, behind only Giannis Antetokounmpo (94), Anthony Davis (94), Kawhi Leonard (94), Steph Curry (95), James Harden (96), Kevin Durant (97) and LeBron James (98).

“NBA 2K19” gets released Sept. 11.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images