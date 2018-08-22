Chase Elliott To Spot For Father Bill Elliott In NASCAR Xfinity Race

Bill Elliott will return to NASCAR racing this weekend, and he’ll have his son in his ear.

The 62-year-old NASCAR legend, who last drove in a national series race in 2012, will come out of retirement to compete in Saturday’s Johnsonville 180 at Road America. Elliott will drive the No. 23 GMS Racing Chevrolet in the annual NASCAR Xfinity Series road race.

Unlike in oval races, drivers typically use multiple spotters for events on road courses. And, according to Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney, Elliott will enlist his son, Cup star Chase Elliott, as one of his spotters.

That’s as cool as it gets for NASCAR fans.

Bill was a spotter for Chase when the 22-year-old phenom picked up his first Cup win Aug. 5 in the GoBowling at The Glen, another road race, at Watkins Glen International. And if Bill somehow can make it to victory lane Saturday with his son in his ear, you can bet the fans in Plymouth, Wisc., will lose their minds.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew O'Haren/USA TODAY Sports Images