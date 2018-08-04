Check Out Fans’ Brutal (And Decent) Attempts To Draw Patriots Logo

The New England Patriots’ logo is pretty easy to remember, right?

Well…

The folks over at Signs.com recently tasked with 150 NFL fans with drawing 12 team logos from memory as accurately as they good. The results were pretty ugly across the board, especially as they pertained to the Patriots’ ‘Flying Evlis” logo.

First, let’s look at the bad attempts, which we obviously care about the most:

Now let’s take a gander at some of the more accurate drawings:

That’s more like it.

Here’s a look at the complete results:

Quite the range.

So, how easy is New England’s logo to remember compared to those of other teams? Check out some of these stats from the study:

Only 60 percent of fans remembered the Pats’ logo has a face? Yikes.

(You can click here to see how fans did drawing other teams’ logos.)

Patriots fans regularly bicker over how the “Elvis” logo stacks up against the iconic “Pat the Patriot” logo from the team’s past. However, we shutter to think how fans would’ve done if they had to draw a jacked minuteman in a hiking position.

Thumbnail photo via Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports Images