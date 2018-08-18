Chelsea Vs. Arsenal Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Well soon learn how strongly the winds of change blown through Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC.

The Blues and the Gunners will face off Saturday at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League Week 2 game. Both London-based sides are under new management, as Chelsea’s Maurizio Sarri and Arsenal’s Unai Emery look to demonstrate their leadership credentials early in their debut seasons in England’s top flight.

Chelsea has enjoyed hosting Arsenal in recent seasons, winning five of their last six Premier League meetings at Stamford Bridge and shutting out the Gunners in four of the last five.

Can a new boss help Arsenal plunder Stamford Bridge or will things stay the same between these crosstown rivals?

Here’s how to watch Chelsea vs. Arsenal online.

When: Saturday, Aug. 18, at 12:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports