Chicago Tribune Mercilessly Trolls Aaron Rodgers After QB Signs New Contract

Wednesday was a really good day to be Aaron Rodgers, as the Green Bay Packers quarterback agreed to a massive contract extension that will pay him $134 million over four years with $103 million being guaranteed.

While many people congratulated Rodgers for getting the money he deserves, the lead paper of his rival town wasn’t about to go that far.

The Chicago Tribune has made a habit of trolling Rodgers when reporting news about the 34-year-old, and this was no different, as the paper sent out a tweet with a picture of Rodgers in a cowboy hat that referred to him as just “Wisconsin man.”

Take a look:

Wisconsin man gets a pay raise https://t.co/aTVKCcWQza pic.twitter.com/EotULSpWNt — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) August 30, 2018

Well played.

Rivalries always need a spark to keep them alive, especially when one side has been dismal of late (sorry, Bears), so we appreciate the Tribune for taking harmless shots at the two-time NFL MVP when they can.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via USA TODAY NETWORK Images