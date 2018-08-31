Chris Bosh To Lakers? Forward Jokes About Reunion With LeBron James, Dwyane Wade

Chris Bosh was part of LeBron James’ first two NBA titles, as the star forward was an integral part of the Miami Heat’s Big Three era that saw he, James and Dwyane Wade go to four straight NBA Finals.

James is getting ready to embark on his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers, while Wade still is contemplating whether he plans to play another season for the Heat. Bosh has been out of the NBA since 2016 due to blood blot issues.

But could both Bosh and Wade possibly join James and the Lakers’ cast of characters in 2018? The former NBA All-Star joked about the idea of a Big Three reunion at Staples Center.

“That would be the Laker Show plus the Old-Man Show,” Bosh told Yahoo! Sports’ Ben Rohrbach about joining the Lakers.

The 11-time All-Star still is looking for a shot to return to the NBA, but he knows after two-and-a-half seasons off the court, his time might be up.

“Yeah, it’s still on my mind,” Bosh said. “Obviously, if it doesn’t happen by February, I’m not stupid, but yeah, I’m still looking forward to that. I’m still trying to overcome that hump and trying to get something going. I’m looking forward to the challenge. I know I can still play some ball and be a 3-and-D guy for somebody out there.”

If Bosh could get medically cleared then he could be a valuable player off the bench for a team, like the Lakers, with championship aspirations. Bosh’s blood clot issue is a serious one that could have tragic consequences, so it’s unlikely that a team will put him in harm’s way even with a third-party clearance.

But hey, it’s fun to think about the “Laker Show and the Old-Man Show.”

