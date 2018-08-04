Chris Hogan Trying To Pay It Forward By Helping Patriots New Receivers

FOXBORO, Mass. — Chris Hogan finally has found some professional football stability after bouncing around the NFL for the first half of his career. And now with Julian Edelman suspended for the first four games of the season, Hogan is set to start the season as the New England Patriots’ top and most trusted wide receiver.

But even if Hogan wasn’t a roster lock, he’d probably still be helping new and young wideouts acclimate to the team. That’s how he was brought up in the league. So, it’s unsurprising to hear players like Phillip Dorsett and Riley McCarron talk about how helpful Hogan has been in their acclimation.

And Hogan will try to be similarly helpful to new Patriots wideout Eric Decker.

“I’ve been in that position before, been in different offenses and come to a new place,” Hogan said. “There’s a lot of information that probably gets thrown into you at once, and you just have to dissect that whatever best way that they do that. For me it was just segmenting it out. And (I’ll) just answer any questions that he has. For a guy like Eric that’s been in the league for a while now, I’m sure he has a process of learning how he learns. He’s going to go about doing that how he does it. Just kind of be a guy that he can come to with questions and give him answers the best way I can.”

Decker had his first practice with the Patriots on Saturday, and Hogan already was trying to lend a hand. Hogan, Decker, Dorsett, Edelman, wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson, running back James White and tight end Rob Gronkowski worked with the Patriots’ quarterbacks during one of Saturday’s sessions.

“On a day like today where we’re kind of working situationally and working on routes, stuff on the side, I think you can tell maybe if he’s not going to ask a question, he’s a little unsure of how to do things,” Hogan said. “And so I try to be that guy in that room that’s going to tell you, ‘This is how Tommy (Brady) wants it done’ or ‘this is how we’ve been doing it in the past.’ Because for someone who’s been on a couple different teams, they do it differently in different places. You just try to help him, show him the way how we do it here.”

Brady was a player who was helpful to Hogan in 2016 when the wideout was new in New England. So, Hogan tries to pay it forward to the next receiver.

“Every single team I’ve ever been on I’ve really tried to take advantage of the older veterans that are there,” Hogan said. “I’ve tried to learn about their process, how they take care of their bodies, how they study, how they watch film. When I was in Buffalo, Fred Jackson was a big mentor of mine. When I was in Miami, I probably picked apart Brian Hartline, Davone Bess and those guys. And here, I had the greatest quarterback, to pick his brain. I’ll ask him questions all day long. I just try to emulate what those guys did for me early on in my career.”

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images