Chris Sale Discusses Shoulder Recovery Ahead Of Return To Starting Rotation

Chris Sale has been on the 10-day disabled list since July 28 with left shoulder inflammation, but he won’t be on the shelf much longer.

The Boston Red Sox ace was scheduled to make his return to the rotation during the team’s three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays but instead, his return was pushed back to Sunday at Camden Yards against the Baltimore Orioles.

Sale threw 50 pitches off a mound prior to Thursday’s game at Rogers Centre, and he told reporters he is ready to get back on the bump.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images