Chris Sale Injury: Alex Cora Provides Update On Red Sox Pitcher’s Shoulder

Chris Sale found himself back on the 10-day disabled list Saturday after making one start since returning from shoulder inflammation.

The Red Sox ace is eligible to return to the roster this weekend, but Boston manager Alex Cora told reporters before Monday’s game against the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park that the left-hander has yet to begin throwing, and is not putting a specific timeline on when he will return to the bump.

“We’re not shooting for Friday or Sunday. We’re shooting for whenever he’s ready,” Cora said, via WBZ’s Dan Roche. “What we’re trying to accomplish is him being pain-free. … We want them to be trending up in September, not trending down.”

Sounds like he’s being extra cautious with Sale. And rightfully so, considering the hard-throwing lefty is 12-4 with an American League-leading 1.97 ERA with an impressive 219 strikeouts.

And with the playoffs looming, it would make sense Cora would want Sale at 100 percent.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images