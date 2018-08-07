Chris Sale Injury: Red Sox Reveal Return Date For Star Pitcher

Photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports

Fear not, Boston Red Sox fans. It won’t be very long until Chris Sale returns to the mound.

The left-hander was placed on the disabled list July 31 with shoulder inflammation. While the Red Sox were hoping Sale would start Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, it was revealed Sunday that the ace’s hiatus from the hill would be a bit more elongated.

Not too much longer, however, as Sale is set to start in Sunday’s series finale against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

Sale’s injury put a brief pause to his red-hot stretch, which was recognized via his second-straight American League Pitcher of the Month award for July. In fact, the seven-time All-Star only has allowed one earned run since June 24.

Brian Johnson will make his eighth start of the season Wednesday in place of Sale.